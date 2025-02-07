Broadway's Larry Ross Passes Away At Age 88

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of actor Larry Ross, who died at the age of 88 in Philadelphia. Ross died at home on February 5, 2025. Mr. Ross enjoyed a career as an actor, dancer, singer and teacher of the performing arts.

Larry was a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where he attended class with Robert Redford. His first stage appearance was in GOOD NEWS at Charleston Air Force Base where he was stationed during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Air Force and graduating from AADA he continued studying dance.

After many productions of WEST SIDE STORY, where Mr. Ross played the part of Action, he went on tour with HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING. Returning to New York he went into the Broadway production. Larry was then asked to join the original cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. In FIDDLER, Mr. Ross performed as Motel, the Tailor, Mendel, The Rabbi's Son, and The Fiddler," with Zero Mostel, Herschel Bernardi, Luther Adler, Harry Goz, Paul Lipson and opera greats Robert Merrill and Jan Peerce. In the cast was a young, Bette Midler. While in FIDDLER, he spent his days teaching at The International Dance School in Carnegie Hall.

Upon leaving FIDDLER he went on tours of IRMA LA DOUCE with Elke Sommer; and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM (with his beloved hero Zero Mostel); and as Sam in Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING at the Hartford Stage in Connecticut. He returned to New York to play the part of Ned in the Broadway production of FRANK MERRIWELL. Mr. Ross then went on the road again, this time as Amschel, the oldest son, in THE ROTHSCHILDS with Theodore Bikel.

Mr. Ross was Assistant to Stuart Hodes as Dance Associate for the New York State Council on the Arts, where they were responsible for $2,000,000 of NY State money earmarked for not-for-profit dance companies throughout the State. Also, in the same period, he assisted Mr. Hodes with the youth company of the Harkness Ballet. This youth company was called BALLET CROSSROADS and performed outreach programs for schools and groups throughout the U.S. Mr. Ross, as well as rehearsing the company, narrated the performances.

Mr. Ross' final appearance on the Broadway stage was a 3 year run in ANNIE. He played several parts and understudied the great Gary Beach as Rooster, Ms. Hannigan's evil brother. In 2018, Larry received The Legacy Award from Dancers Over 40.

His family will remember him for his talent, humor and humility. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Susan, sister Deena, and son Michael (Christina). He is also survived by his stepchildren Deb (Deb), Pam (Ethan) and Karyn (David), and grandchildren Zee, Ryn, Cecily, and Anderson. Memorial donations can be made in Larry's honor to B'nai Abraham Chabad, 527 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 or Dancers Over 40 at www.dancersover40.org