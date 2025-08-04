Broadway’s Housso Sémon Sets New York City Solo Concert Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway performer Housso Sémon will play her debut solo concert on September 15, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Five Flies Coffee in New York City. Musical direction is by E. Renée Gamez. Sémon’s first original single will be released in advance of the show. Tickets, including a drink voucher, are available here.

"Out of the Blue is a mostly sung-through concert and a personal journey back to self," says Sémon. "It explores what it means to acclimate as an immigrant and a first-generation American, and how that experience has shaped my voice."

Originally from the Ivory Coast and raised in Upstate New York, Sémon was most recently seen on Broadway in Suffs, where she portrayed Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell. Her past credits include The Lion King, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Girl From the North Country. She is also a co-producer of the upcoming Broadway musical Wanted (formerly Gun & Powder), in collaboration with SVD Theatricals.

Out of the Blue blends Sémon’s theatrical storytelling with original music and themes of identity and belonging. It is produced by Grace Dragon Productions, whose credits include The Book of Ruth (starring Tovah Feldshuh), But I’m a Shoe (with Janet Varney), and the upcoming Blood and Sex Over Ambition.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson