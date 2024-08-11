Broadway's Best Fairy Tale Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's no surprise that many of our favorite musicals have been adapted from beloved books or films. More specifically, however, some of Broadway's most delightful shows have come straight from even more humble origins- fairy tales! Once Upon a Mattress is offically back on Broadway and to celebrate, you can study up on even more musicals with a happily ever after.

Once Upon a Mattress

Based on: The Princess and the Pea by Hans Christian Andersen

Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Once Upon a Mattress is back on Broadway this season starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie.

Beauty and the Beast

Based on: Beauty and the Beast by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont

Belle is a bright and independent young woman who finds herself imprisoned in a mysterious castle by a Beast, who was once a handsome prince cursed by an enchantress. As Belle learns to look beyond the Beast's fearsome exterior, she discovers the kind and gentle soul within, leading to an unlikely romance that ultimately breaks the curse. Beauty and the Beast was last seen on Broadway in 2007.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Based on: Cinderella by Charles Perrault

This adaptation of the classic fairy tale tells the story of Cinderella, a kind and gentle young woman who, despite being mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, dreams of a better life. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, she is transformed and attends the royal ball, where she falls in love with Prince Charming. Cinderella was last seen on Broadway in 2015.

Bad Cinderella

Based on: Cinderella by Charles Perrault

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. Bad Cinderella was last seen on Broadway in 2023.

The Little Mermaid

Based on: The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen

Ariel, a curious and adventurous young mermaid who dreams of life on land. Despite her father's warnings, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for human legs, allowing her to pursue her love for Prince Eric. The Little Mermaid was last seen on Broadway in 2009.

Once upon a One More Time

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same. Once Upon a One More Time was last seen on Broadway in 2023.

Aladdin

Based on: Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights

A young "diamond in the rough" discovers a magical lamp containing a powerful, comedic Genie. With the Genie's help, Aladdin transforms himself into a prince to win the heart of Princess Jasmine, while also navigating the schemes of the evil sorcerer Jafar. Aladdin is currently running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Frozen

Based on: The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen

Elsa and Anna are princesses in the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa possesses magical powers that allow her to create ice and snow, but she struggles to control them. After accidentally plunging the kingdom into eternal winter, Elsa isolates herself, and it's up to her sister Anna, along with her friends Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, to find Elsa and bring back summer. Frozen was last seen on Broadway in 2020.

Shrek

Shrek is a grumpy but good-hearted ogre who lives in a swamp. His peaceful life is disrupted when a group of fairytale characters, banished by the villainous Lord Farquaad, invades his swamp. To reclaim his home, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for Farquaad, but along the way, he forms unexpected friendships and discovers that true beauty comes from within. Shrek was last seen on Broadway in 2010.

Into the Woods

Several classic fairy tales, including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel, intertwine with the story of a Baker and his Wife who wish to have a child. To break a witch's curse that has left them childless, the couple embarks on a journey through the woods, encountering various characters from these tales. While the first act focuses on the characters achieving their "happily ever after." Into the Woods was last revived on Broadway in 2022.