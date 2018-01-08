BroadwayWorld's 100 People To Follow on Twitter in 2018

It's time for the 2018 edition of 100 Theatre Twitter Accounts You MUST Follow! I chose accounts I find interesting for a number of reasons - be it news, comedy, backstage info, Twitter-savvy performers, or just because I happen to enjoy their feed.

The accounts are sorted in alphabetical order by first name. These aren't the only Broadway people worth following, and if I could have a list of a thousand I would! (I follow well over a thousand people on Twitter, most of which are Broadway related.) But whether you've been on Twitter for ages or you're just getting started - this would be a good list of people to make sure are on your radar!

Who are your favorite Broadway tweeters? Tweet me and @BroadwayWorld to let us know!

And if you enjoy this list, feel free to follow me at @AlanHenry on Twitter. I've been told I'm entertaining!

Adam Feldman

@FeldmanAdam Adam is the Time Out New York theater editor and critic and Drama Critics' Circle president. Follow along for opinions, insights, news and more. Adirenne Warren

@adriennelwarren ? Adrienne Warren, a Tony Award nominee for Shuffle Along, will lead the new Tina Turner bio-musical. Follow along as she chronicles her journey with the production. Alexandra Silber

@alsilbs? Alexandra Silber, an alum of Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway and in the West End, is the author of the novel "After Anatevka." Follow along for inspirational quotes, books, and photos of her adorable cat, Tatiana. Amanda Jane Cooper

@amandajanecoop Amanda Jane Cooper is currently Broadway's Glinda! Follow along for backstage photos, Ozmopolitan goodies, and #TheBaeSeries. American Theatre Wing

@TheWing Follow along for updates on all things Broadway, viral videos, Tony Awards related updates, snow day alerts, and more! Ana Villafane

@aanavee Ana Villafane starred as Gloria Estefan on Broadway in On Your Feet! We're sure we'll be seeing her back on the boards soon, but in the meantime follow along or A+ use of gifs, selfies, tweets about eggos, and more! Andy Mientus

@andymientus Andy Mientus may be best known for playing Kyle in Smash. You've also seen him on Broadway in Les Mis, Spring Awakening, and on tour in Wicked. Follow along for an eclectically fabulous feed. Actor Friend

@Actor_Friend Actor Friend (aka Andrew Briedis) is the perfect follow for comedy, Broadway hot takes, social commentary, a love of Keala Settle, and if you like CATS (the musical, not the animal.) Anthony Rosenthal

@hoofingboy1000 Anthony Rosenthal is best known for his roles in Newsies and Falsettos. Follow along for fun videos, vines, strong opinions, drawings, and more! Ari'el Stachel

@arielstachel Ari'el plays Haled in The Band's Visit on Broadway! Follow along for all things related to the show, backstage photos, visits from the Clintons, and more. Ariana DeBose

@ArianaDeBose Ariana DeBose is best known for her work in Hamilton and A Bronx Tale on Broadway. She also appeared in the Donna Summer musical at La Jolla Playhouse. Follow along for opinions, backstage photos, and more! Ashley Park

@ashleyparklady Ashley Park played Tuptim in the Tony Award Winning revival of The King and I. She'll be returning to Broadway in Mean Girls this year. Follow along for all things fetch, grool, backstage shenanigans and more! Audra McDonald

@AudraEqualityMc Audra McDonald is a six time Tony Award winner. Follow along for information on important causes, funny behind the scenes photos, inspiration, and more. Bebe Neuwirth

@BebeNeuwirth Bebe Neuwirth is a legend of stage and screen, and one of the nicest people on Twitter. Follow along for imporant causes, fun retweets, throwbacks, stories, and more! Ben Platt

@BenSPLATT Ben Platt is best known for his work on Dear Evan Hansen. Follow along for visits from Beyonce, overalls, details about his upcoming debut album, and more. Benjamin Rauhala

@brauhala Benjamin Rauhala is a music director, best known for his series The Broadway Princess Party. He works with stars like Jeremy Jordan, Jenn Damiano, Kyle Dean Massey, Laura Osnes, and more. Bernadette Peters

@OfficialBPeters Bernadette Peters is a Tony Award winning actress, coming back to Broadway soon in Hello, Dolly! Follow along for all things Dolly, Motzart in the Jungle, Broadway Barks, and more! Betsy Wolfe

@BetsyWolfe Betsy Wolfe most recently appeared in Falsettos and is currently wrapping up her run as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway! Follow along for all things pie, some funny tweets, and fun sightings of Betsy's face all over NYC! #BussyWolfe Bette Midler

@BetteMidler Bette Midler is an icon of the stage, music and screen. She's currently wrapping up her run in Hello, Dolly! to make way for Bernadette Peters. Follow along for throwbacks, hot takes, political opinions, and more. Brandon Victor Dixon

@BrandonVDixon Brandon Victor Dixon is best known for his work on Broadway in The Color Purple Motown, Shuffle Along, and Hamilton. Follow alongfor all things Hamilton, Politics, social justice, and more. Broadway Understudies

@understudies Curated by Shoshana Feinstein, @understudies lets you know when your favorite Broadway understudies are going on so you never miss your favorites! Follow along for scheduled performances and last-minute alerts! Caesar Samayoa

@CaesarSamayoa Caesar Samayoa currently appears in Come From Away on Broadway. Follow along for all things islander, Come From Away, #WelcomeKindness, and more! Caissie Levy

@CaissieLevy Caissie Levy is gearing up to let the cold bother her on Broadway in Frozen! Follow along with this proud Canadian for all things Elsa, Broadway, some politics, and more! Carolee Carmello

@CaroleeCarmello Currently appearing as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, follow Carolee for all things Mrs. T, fan interactions, advice, throwback photos, backstage selfies, and more! Chelsea Nachman

@chelseanachman A veteran of Broadway PR from DKC/O&M, Chelsea Nachman is the co-founder of grapevine PR along with Molly Barnett. Follow along for one of the most entertaining feeds on Twitter... that's too good to be described. Christy Altomare

@ChristyAltomare She's an actress, singer, songwriter, and Broadway's Anastasia. Follow along for all things Anya, behind the scenes photos, vlogs, lots of love, fan interactions and more! David Korins

@DavidKorins David Korins is one of Broadway's most prolific set designers. He's worked on shows like Hamilton, Bandstand, Dear Evan Hansen, War Paint and more! Follow along for behind the scenes looks at his work, process, and more! Donna Lynne Champlin

@DLChamplin Donna Lynne Champlin is a Broadway, TV, and film actress best known for her work as Paula on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Follow along for all things Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, politics, interactions with your Broadway faves, and more! Ellyn Marsh

@ellynmarsh Ellyn Marsh is a Broadway actress, best known for her work in Kinky Boots, and the creator of BroadwayWorld's Turning the Tables series. Follow along for backstage goodies, comedy, inspiration, and more. Etai Benson

@etaibenson Etai Benson currently stars as Papi in The Band's Visit. He's also appeared in An American in Paris and Wicked. Follow along for backstage shenanigans, all things The Band's Visit and more! Ethan Slater

@ethansaslater Ethan Slater currently stars as everyone's BFF SpongeBob on Broadway. Follow along for all things SpongeBob, backstage photos, and more! Eva Noblezada

@EvaNoblezada Eva Noblezada made her West End debut in Les Miserables before starring in Miss Saigon both in London and on Broadway! Follow along for all things Miss Saigon, inspirational tweets, fun stories, fab retweets and more! Ginna Claire Mason

@GinnaClaire Ginna Claire Mason currently comes and goes by bubble in the Wicked National Tour! Follow her for a look behind the curtain at life in Oz, duets, boomerangs, and more! Hailey Kilgore

@HaileyKilgore Hailey Kilgore is making her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in Once On This Island! Follow along for behind the scenes photos, videos, good advice, and all things OOTI! Howard Sherman

@HESherman Howard Sherman is an arts administrator and advocate, and is currently the director of Arts Integrity Initiative at The New School. Follow along for news and lively discussions on trends and more. Humans of Broadway

@BroadwayHumans Humans of Broadway, created and curated by Aviva Sokolow, pairs portraits of Broadway performers with their stories. Follow along for behind the scenes looks at your favorite shows, stars, events, and more. Iain Armitage

@IainLoveTheatre Broadway's youngest critic, Iain Armitage is known for his video theatre reviews and for starring as Young Sheldon on CBS. Bonus points if you're a Hamilton fan, his dad currently stars as King George. Ilana Keller

@IlanaKeller Ilana Keller is a journalist covering Broadway and New Jersey. Follow along for Broadway, comedic musings, local news and more. Ilana Levine

@ilanalevine Ilana Levine is the host of the Little Known Facts podcast. Tune in for intimate conversations with artists from Broadway and beyond. Isaac Cole Powell

@isaaccolepowell Isaac Cole Powell currently stars are Daniel in Once On This Island. Follow along for all things OOTI, backstage photos, boomerangs, and more! Jackie Burns

@jackieburnsnyc She's Broadway's longest serving Elphaba and she's back in Oz once again! Follow along for behind the scenes goodies, fab photos, glam shots, witty tweets, and more! Jackie Hoffman

@JackieHoffman16 Everyones favorite Mamacita, Jackie Hoffman is a comedienne known for her cabaret and numerous Broadway credits including Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and more! James Monroe Iglehart

@jamesmiglehart James Monroe Iglehart is a Tony Award Winner, best known for his work in Memphis, Aladdin, and Hamilton. Follow along for fun videos, singing, backstage photos, and more! Jason Robert Brown

@MrsJarsonRBrown Jason Robert Brown is a Tony Award Winning composer known for his work on shows like Parade, The Last Five Years, 13, The Bridges of Madison County, and more! Follow along for opinions, upcoming concerts, and more! Javier Munoz

@JMunozActor Javier Munoz is best known as Lin-Manuel Miranda's standby and replacement in both In the Heights and Hamilton. Follow along for behind the scenes photos, videos, inspirations and more! Jeff Heimbrock

@jheimbrock Known for his work on the Newsies tour, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked on Broadway, Jeff Heimbrock is usually tweeting what we're always thinking. Follow along for deliciously funny tweets. Jenn Colella

@JennColella A "magnificent hugger" (self-professed but can confirm), Jenn Colella currently stars as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway! Follow along for all things Come From Away, celebrity backstage visits (Tyra Banks amongst others), and more! Jennifer Tepper

@jenashtep Jennifer Tepper is a Broadway historian, author, producer, programming director for 54 Below, and one of Broadway Twitter's best. Follow along for brilliant content from a Florida Thespian living her best NYC life. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

@jessetyler Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Broadway alum for On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and most recently Fully Committed. Follow along for all things Modern Family, fabulous throwbacks, savage replies, and dramatic BroadwayWorld Board line readings. Jessica Vosk

@JessicaVosk Jessica Vosk is best known for touring the country by broom as Elphaba in Wicked. Her upcoming cabaret show "Being Green" is sold out at 54 Below. She's working on a debut album set for release this year. Follow along for belting, Bette, Celine, inspiration, Fred, and more! Jim Caruso

@JimCaruso1 Jim Caruso is best known as the host of Cast Party and Broadway at Birdland. He's also the original "Mirfanda." Follow along for all things Birdland, Broadway, videos and more! Jordan Roth

@Jordan_Roth Jordan Roth is the president of Jujamcyn Theatres. Follow along for all things Jujamcyn, Kinky Boots, Angels in Ameirca, Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Springsteen on Broadway, contests and giveaways and more! Josh Groban

@joshgroban Josh Groban is an internationally regarded recording artists, most recently seen in his Broadway debut in The Great Comet. Follow along for musings from a grown-up theatre kid. Kate Baldwin

@RealKateBaldwin Kate Baldwin is currently starring on stage opporsite Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! She's also apeared in Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow, Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty on Broadway. Follow along for all things Dolly! Kate Shindle

@AEAPresident Kate Shindle is a former Miss America who's Broadway credits include Wonderland, Legally Blonde, Cabaret, and Jekyll and Hyde. When she's not optioning up high enough it sets off detectors on the space station she's the president of Actors' Equity. Katrina Lenk

@TheKatrinaLenk Currently starring in The Band's Visit, Katrina was most recently seen on Broadway in Indecent. Follow along for all this The Band's Visit, food photos, and more. Keala Settle

@kealasettle She's one of the stars of The Greatest Showman, and has been seen on Broadway in Les Miserables, Waitress, Hands on a Hardbody, and Priscilla! Follow along for inspiration, love, and details on her upcoming album! Kristin Chenoweth

@KChenoweth A star of screen (big and small) and stage, Kristin Chenoweth is best known for creating the role of Glinda in Wicked. Follow along for concert dates, life updates, dog photos, and more! Laura Benanti

@LauraBenanti Laura Benanti currently stars in Meteor Shower on Broadway. She's a Tony Award winner for Gypsy, and most recently appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me. Follow for fun of all sorts! Laura Dreyfuss

@lauradreyfuss Laura Dreyfuss currently stars as Zoe Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. She's also appeared on Broadway in Once and played Madison on Glee. Follow along for all kinds of Dear Evan Hansen goodies! Laura Heywood

@BroadwayGirlNYC She's Broadway Twitter's original fangirl! Follow Laura Heywood for all things Broadway, NYC, AOL Build Series, and more! Laura J. Brown

@laurajbrown One of Broadway Twitter's best accounts, follow Laura if you have a love of strong women, leading ladies, crying over musicals, The Band's Visit, and Carmen Cusack. Laurence O'Keefe

@LarryIsOKeefe Laurence O'Keefe is currently at work on Mean Girls, coming to Broadway this year. He's also worked on Heathers, Bat Boy, Legally Blonde, amongst others. Follow along for a hilarious feed! Lea Salonga

@MsLeaSalonga Lea Salonga made her West End and Broadway debuts in Miss Saigon. She currently appears in Once On This Island Broadway. Follow along for all sorts of backstage fun and more. Lena Hall

@LenaRockerHall Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner for her work in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She's also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots. Follow along for new music and more! Lesli Margherita

@QueenLesli An Olivier Award Winner for her work in Zorro, her majesty Lesli Margherita is likely most recognizable for her work on Broadway in Matilda and Dames At Sea. Follow along for laughs, love, and advice to the theatre kids from Auntie Lesli. Lilli Cooper

@LilliCooper Lilli Cooper has apeared on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Wicked, and currently stars as Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob! Follow along for backstage shenanigans, vlogs, fan art, and more! Lin-Manuel Miranda

@Lin_Manuel Lin-Manuel Miranda created and starred in Hamilton, and can be seen in the upcoming Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, amongst a slew of other projects. Follow along for Hamilton goodies, good causes, and more! Mamie Parris

@MamieParris Mamie Parris most recently starred in Cats on Broadway. Follow along for cat memes, dog photos, politics, and more! Michael Arden

@MichaelArden Actor/director Michael Arden created the title role in Disney's revised The Hunchback of Notre Dame for the stage, and is featured on the first English language recording. This season he directed the revival of Once On This Island. Michael Luwoye

@MichaelLuwoye Michael Luwoye played Alexander Hamilton in the Angelica Tour of Hamilton and will play the role on Broadway starting this month. Follow along for Hamilton goodies and inspirational morning posts. Michael Paulson

@MichaelPaulson Michael Paulson is a theatre reporter for The New York Times. He was part of the Boston Globe team whose coverage of sexual abuse in the Cathrolic Church won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize. Follow along for all things New York theatre! Noah Galvin

@Noahegalvin Noah Galvin is currently starring as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He's probably most recognizable for his work on ABC's The Real O'Neals. Follow along for all things Evan Hansen and more! Patrick Hinds

@patrickhinds Patrick Hinds is the producer of a number of Broadway podcasts including the Theater People Podcast and Broadway Backstory. Follow along for constant new episodes and theatre insights with your favorite stars! Patti Murin

@Pattimurin Patti Murin returns to Broadway this season as Princess Anna in Frozen! Follow along for all things Frozen Broadway, dog photos, daily inspirations, rosé and more! Petrina Bromley

@petieb Petrina Bromley is Come From Away on Broadway's resident Islander (she's from Newfoundland!) where she plays Bonnie of the Gander SPCA. Follow along for all things Newfoundland, Come From Away, her precious dog, and stunning views of NYC! Rachel Bloom

@Racheldoesstuff Rachel Bloom is the star and creator of Crazy Ex Girlfriend on The CW. Follow along for bloopers, episode insights, explicit versions of songs from the show, and to check out her now infamous basement ball pit. Randy Rainbow

@RandyRainbow Before he was everyone favorite musical political correspondent, Randy Rainbow was the host of Chewing The Scenery and Last Minute on BroadwayWorld, in addition to performing excerpts of Patti LuPone's audio book. Follow along for all things musically political! Rory O'Malley

@RoryOMalley Rory O'Malley has been seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Hamilton, where he's currently on tour. Follow along for all things Hamilton tour, Broadway, Mormon, and if you like one-man performances of "Belle!" David Hein and Irene Sankoff

@SankoffandHein David Hein and Irene Sankoff are the writers of Come From Away, Follow along for all things Come From Away as they launch new productions of the show and all this islander! Sara Bareilles

@SaraBareilles Sara Bareilles is the composer/lyricist for Waitress and returns to star in the show this week. Follow along for all things diner! She'll also be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar Live later this year. Sarah M. Jenkins

@SarahMJenkins Sarah Jenkins was most recently seen making her tap-tastic Broadway debut in Cats. She's also toured in Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls. Follow along for a hilarious Twitter feed. Stephanie J. Block

@StephanieJBlock Stephanie J. Block has appeared on Broadway in Falsettos, Drood, Anything Goes, 9 t0 5, The Pirate Queen, Wicked, and The Boy From OZ. Follow along for adorable child photos, throwbacks, and more! Steve Schonberg

@CntrOnTheAisle Steve Schonberg is the host of BroadwayWorld LIVE on Facebook and a contributor for all things Broadway on NBC New York. Follow along for all things New York theatre! Susan Egan

@IAmSusanEgan Susan Egan is Broadway's original Belle in Beauty and the Beast! Follow along for all things Disney Princess, fun adventures, BATB memorabilia, concert dates, and more! Sutton Foster

@sfosternyc Sutton Foster is a two time Tony Winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Mollie. She currently stars in Younger on The CW. Follow along for all things Younger and more! Taylor Louderman

@taylizou Taylor Louderman will star as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway this season. She's also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots. Follow along if you too think fetch is never going to happen, and all things Mean Girls! Taylor Trensch

@taytrensch Taylor Trensch currently appears on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! He's also Broadway's next Evan Hansen. Follow along for all things Broadway, a hilarious feed, and more. Telly Leung

@tellyleung Telly Leung currently stars as Aladdin on Broadway! His other Broadway credits include In Transit, Allegiance, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song, and Rent. Follow along for all things Aladdin and more! The Broadway League

@BroadwayLeague The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. Follow along for all things Broadway, weather alerts, 2 for 1 tickets, viral videos, and more! The Tony Awards

@TheTonyAwards Follow along the official account of Broadway's biggest night! Tune in for all things Tony Awards updates leading up to the broadcast on June 10th, 2018 on CBS. Theatre Critic Trump

@TrumpMusicals One of Broadway's funniest parody accounts, Theatre Critic Trump gives us an unpresidented perspective on fake News(ies), and may be the only person on Twitter who likes Cats more than I do. Tim Federle

@TimFederle Tim Federle is an actor and author. He co-wrote the musical version of Tuck Everlasting and the film Ferdinand, currently in theatres. Follow along for one of the best feeds on Twitter. Tina Landau

@TinaLandau Tina Landau directed and conceived SpongeBob on Broadway this season. Follow along for all things Bikini Bottom and more! Tituss Burgess

@TitussBurgess Tituss Burgess currently stars in Ubreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix. He's appeared on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys, and Good Vibrations. TKTS

@TKTS TKTS Discount Booths offer tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays at up to 50% off. Follow along for a fun Broadway feed and the latest news, updates, and more! Todrick Hall

@todrick Todrick Hall has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Chicago. Follow along for new music, tour dates, and more! Tracie Thoms

@traciethoms Tracie Thoms has appeared on Broadway in Falsettos, Stick Fly, Drowning Cow, and Rent. Follow along for a love of Broadway, politics, throwbacks, and more! Wesley Taylor

@WesTayTay Wesley Taylor currently stars as Plankton in SpongeBob on Broadway! Follow along for all things Chum Bucket, fan art, the web series Indoor Boys, and more! Will Roland

@will_roland Will Roland currently stars as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen. Follow along for all things DEH, bowling, frequent and delicious banter with Jennifer Tepper, and more!





Related Articles