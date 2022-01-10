BroadwayWorld Stage Door Announces Expanded Services Including Meet & Greets, Classes, Career Advice & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

BroadwayWorld Stage Door, your one-stop shop for Broadway experiences and training in the comfort of your own home, announced today a lineup of new expanded services from our ensemble of Broadway talent.

Launching today are several new training opportunities including:

- Acting Classes: Work on your acting skills, audition monologue and more.

- Acting Through Song Class: Bring your song to one of our Broadway instructors to work through the material from an actor's perspective.

- Career Advice: Not sure about the next step in your career? In need of a pep talk? Our working actors with industry experience can offer their perspective.

- Singing Class: Our original virtual class - work with our Broadway performers on vocal technique.

Additionally, two new services also launching today are:

- Meet & Greet: A true stage door experience from the comfort and safety of your own home!

- Virtual Concert: A quick selection of two songs from our ensemble of Broadway performers, just for you.

Visit BroadwayWorld Stage Door today for your virtual experience!

Also launching soon, look out for an announcement for our 2022 Masterclass Series. Want to be notified? Sign up here.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!

Artists available on the platform include Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser.

