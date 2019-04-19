BroadwayWorld Seeks Summer College Student Bloggers

How can I get involved as a Summer Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld - the largest theater site on the net! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your experience as student of the arts.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least one blog post per week for at least four weeks. You must be studying the theatrical arts, but you do NOT need to be a performer. Techs, designers, writers, and directors are all welcome!

As a Summer Blogger specifically, you can write about your experience doing summer productions, voice and dance classes, study abroad programs, auditions, anything you do over the summer to keep in shape for your studies. You can even do photo or video blogs!

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and College Center pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5.5+ monthly visitors!

The position offers flexible hours and minimal deadlines, perfectly suited for the life of a busy college student!

To apply or for more information, fill out our application form at www.broadwayworld.com/writeforus-students.cfm. Please include which school you are currently attending in the 'About' section.





