Susannah Perkins, Benjamin Walker Among New Cast in THE GOD OF THE WOODS Series

Lucille Lortel Award nominee Susannah Perkins (Antigone, Broadway's Romeo and Juliet) and Tony Award nominee Benjamin Walker (All My Sons, American Psycho) have joined as regular cast members for the new Netflix series The God of the Woods.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Liz Moore, other new additions are Bates Motel star Damon Gupton, Autumn Molina, and Nell Fisher, who recently starred as Holly Wheeler in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. They join a cast that also includes Ella Rubin, Kerry Condon and Maya Hawke.

The God of the Woods is a multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks, exploring the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp, in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related.

The series sees the past and present merge, and the unraveling of the Van Laars’ wealth and influence, ultimately revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.

Perkins will play TJ, the quietly commanding director of Camp Emerson, with Walker as Peter Van Laar III, the wealthy heir to the Van Laar estate. Fisher plays his daughter, Barbara, with Molina as fellow camper Tracy Jewell. Gupton is set as Denny Hayes, captain in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The series hails from executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River). Executive Producers are Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film. The studio is Sony Pictures Television.

Benjamin Walker Photo Credit: Connor Harris