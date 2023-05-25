BroadwayHD's MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Screens at 92NY: Followed By A Conversation With Billy Crystal and Bette Midler

The 92NY hosted an exclusive screening of BroadwayHD’s five-time Tony Award-nominated show, Mr. Saturday Night. After the screening, Billy Crystal, a Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical as Buddy Young Jr., joined Tony Winner Bette Midler on the stage to discuss what it was like to create, perform in and capture what Variety called “the funniest show on Broadway, in years.” The sold-out event at the 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall was the premiere on the big screen, but the hit Broadway musical was filmed live on stage in August 2022 and is now streaming on BroadwayHD.  

The Tony Award-nominated musical Mr. Saturday Night stars Billy Crystal, a Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, as Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who has one lost shot at reclaiming the spotlight and fixing his fractured family.

The screening and talkback were part of the Recanti-Kaplan Talks series. For decades, 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks has been New York’s premier forum for conversations, summits, and panel discussions on the most important issues of our time, a world-renowned platform for civic discourse, critical debate, and the sheer joy of the arts. 

The 800+ audience in the Kaufmann Concert Hall included the BroadwayHD producers of Mr. Saturday Night, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, Tony Award Winning Director of Mr. Saturday Night, John Rando, and Tony-nominated lyricist for the show Amanda Green.  Also enjoying the screening were Mr. Saturday Night cast members Jordan Gelber, Mylinda Hull, Wally Sedgewick, Melissa Farber, McLean Mills, Danielle Allen, Ashley Statfeld, Annette Jolles, Thomas Middleditch, Rosie Perez, Joe Torre, Sue Solomon, Andrew Sherman among others. 

BroadwayHD was recently honored with the Chita Rivera Ambassador for the Arts AwardVideo: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Awardand ChaShaMa’s Champion For the Arts Award for the platform’s decade-long mission to promote and preserve live theater by extending the reach of Broadway and Broadway-caliber shows through online streaming. BroadwayHD has been called “the Netflix for Broadway” for its high-quality productions, user-friendly service, and extensive catalog of Broadway titles. BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, has hundreds of full-length musicals and stage plays available on its award-winning on-demand subscription streaming platform.

For more information, see www.BroadwayHD.com

To learn more about 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks, see  www.92ny.org

Check out photos from the red carpet below! (Photos by J. Sanderson for Annie Watt and Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages)

Andrew Sherman & Melissa Farber
Andrew Sherman & Melissa Farber
Amanda Greene & Stewart F. Lane
Amanda Greene & Stewart F. Lane
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
BroadwayHD's Danielle Allen, McLean Mills, Wally Sedgewick, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Melissa Farber, and Ashley Statfeld with Billy Crystal (center) 
Jordan Gelber & Mylinda Hullon
Jordan Gelber & Mylinda Hullon
Mclean Mills, Bonnie Comley, James Blinken & Sue Solomon
Mclean Mills, Bonnie Comley, James Blinken & Sue Solomon
James Blinken & Billy Crystal
James Blinken & Billy Crystal



Recommended For You