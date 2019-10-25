BroadwayCon Star To Be Talent Competition Seeks Entrants

BroadwayCon is seeking specialty acts for the fourth annual BroadwayCon Star To Be competition in partnership with the Jimmy Awards. Up to ten finalists will be selected to perform on the BroadwayCon MainStage for a panel of three celebrity judges and a room full of fellow Broadway fans on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Specialty acts should be inspired by a Broadway play or musical and recreatable at BroadwayCon. Vocal solos, duets, group numbers, dances, band performances, and more are all encouraged. Submissions are due by November 24, 2019, and finalists will be announced on December 12, 2019. The winner of BroadwayCon Star To Be, selected by our judges at BroadwayCon, will be awarded a General Pass and hotel accommodations for BroadwayCon 2021. For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/Star-To-Be.

Previous BroadwayCon Star To Be winners include Iyana Colby, Lacy Kruger, and Cayla Hall.

At the BroadwayCon Star To Be competition on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Jimmy Award 2019 winners Ekele Ukegbu and Ethan Kelso will also perform.

Photo Credit: Cheri Root Photography, 2019





