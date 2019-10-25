BroadwayCon Star To Be Talent Competition Seeks Entrants
BroadwayCon is seeking specialty acts for the fourth annual BroadwayCon Star To Be competition in partnership with the Jimmy Awards. Up to ten finalists will be selected to perform on the BroadwayCon MainStage for a panel of three celebrity judges and a room full of fellow Broadway fans on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Specialty acts should be inspired by a Broadway play or musical and recreatable at BroadwayCon. Vocal solos, duets, group numbers, dances, band performances, and more are all encouraged. Submissions are due by November 24, 2019, and finalists will be announced on December 12, 2019. The winner of BroadwayCon Star To Be, selected by our judges at BroadwayCon, will be awarded a General Pass and hotel accommodations for BroadwayCon 2021. For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/Star-To-Be.
Previous BroadwayCon Star To Be winners include Iyana Colby, Lacy Kruger, and Cayla Hall.
At the BroadwayCon Star To Be competition on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Jimmy Award 2019 winners Ekele Ukegbu and Ethan Kelso will also perform.
Photo Credit: Cheri Root Photography, 2019
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas Theater Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the product... (read more)
Randy Rainbow to Release Holiday Album HEY GURL, IT'S CHRISTMAS!
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More
Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatr... (read more)
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to the Role of Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT London Revival
Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage with Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks & More Will Lead CHESS in Japan
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Miserables), Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman), Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead... (read more)