BroadwayCon 2026 to Feature AANHPI Joy Concert at The Palladium Times Square

BroadwayCon will present a special AANHPI concert on Friday, January 23, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Palladium Times Square in New York City. The concert will take place at the venue’s location at 1515 Broadway, at the corner of West 44th Street and Broadway.

After a decade of hosting panels and discussions focused on AANHPI performers, writers, and creatives, BroadwayCon will introduce a new format this year with a one-hour concert highlighting Broadway artists who have contributed to AANHPI representation on Broadway, both past and present.

The concert is co-produced by Erin Quill, a member of the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q and the writer of The Fairy Princess Diaries, who will also perform. The lineup of performers will include Telly Leung, Ali Ewoldt, Timothy H. Lee, Nehal Joshi, Shoba Narayan, Deven Kolluri, Alberuerzon, Jaygee Macapuguay, Kai Edgar, Deborah S. Craig, Claire Kwon, Grace Yoo, and Anne Fraser Thomas.

Francis Jue, the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Yellow Face, will appear as a speaker during the event, and Conrad Ricamora, a 2024 Tony Award nominee for Oh! Mary, will contribute a video message.

Music direction for the concert will be provided by Jason Liebson, with Adriana Matteo joining on violin.

The AANHPI BroadwayCon concert is intended to highlight the work of AANHPI Broadway performers and acknowledge their ongoing presence and contributions within the Broadway community