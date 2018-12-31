Broadway on TV: The Cast of THE PROM & More for the Week of December 31, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 31, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of THE PROM, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Wednesday, January 2

Kerry Washington - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Friday, January 4

A live performance by the cast of Broadway's "The Prom" - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

