Broadway on TV: Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal & More for Week of July 15, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 15, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, July 16

The Cast of The Lion King - TODAY

Chrissy Metz - TODAY

Wednesday, July 17

Chrissy Metz - THE Wendy Williams SHOW

Friday, July 19

Sutton Foster - THE TALK

Jake Gyllenhaal - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles