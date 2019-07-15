Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal & More for Week of July 15, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 15, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Tuesday, July 16
The Cast of The Lion King - TODAY
Chrissy Metz - TODAY
Wednesday, July 17
Chrissy Metz - THE Wendy Williams SHOW
Friday, July 19
Sutton Foster - THE TALK
Jake Gyllenhaal - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!