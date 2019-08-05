Broadway on TV: Josh Gad, Phoebe Waller-Bridge & More for Week of August 5, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 5, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Josh Gad, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, August 5

Christopher Jackson - WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY

Wednesday, August 7

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, August 8

Josh Gad - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





