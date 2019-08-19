Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Jonathan Groff, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More for Week of August 19, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 19, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jonathan Groff and Valerie Thomas, Max Lewkowicz and Sheldon Harnick on Fiddler on the Roof will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, August 19
Jonathan Groff - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Tuesday, August 20
Valerie Thomas, Max Lewkowicz and Sheldon Harnick on Fiddler on the Roof - TODAY
Thursday, August 22
Mena Massoud - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!