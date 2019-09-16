Broadway on TV: Billy Porter, Tom Hiddleston, & More for Week of September 16, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 16, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Billy Porter, Tom Hiddleston and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, September 16
Tom Hiddleston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Neil Patrick Harris - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Christopher Jackson - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE
Wednesday, September 18
Billy Crystal - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Billy Porter - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Friday, September 20
Dove Cameron - THE TALK
