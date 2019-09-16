Broadway on TV: Billy Porter, Tom Hiddleston, & More for Week of September 16, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 16, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Billy Porter, Tom Hiddleston and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, September 16

Tom Hiddleston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Neil Patrick Harris - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Christopher Jackson - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Wednesday, September 18

Billy Crystal - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Billy Porter - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Friday, September 20

Dove Cameron - THE TALK

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





