Broadway on TV: Billy Porter, Sutton Foster & More for Week of June 10, 2019

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 10, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Billy Porter, Sutton Foster and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 10

Brian Tyree Henry - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, STRAHAN & SARA

Danielle Brooks - THE DAILY SHOW WITH Trevor Noah

Laura Linney - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Billy Porter - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Carla Gugino - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

John Leguizamo - TODAY

Tuesday, June 11

Sutton Foster - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wednesday, June 12

Billy Porter - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Neil Patrick Harris - THE VIEW

Sutton Foster - TODAY

