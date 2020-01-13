Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, the Cast of TINA, & More for the Week of January 13, 2020
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 13, 2020!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner musical, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!
Monday, January 13
Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Bobby Cannavale - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Wednesday, January 15
Brian Cox - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
Renee Zellweger - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Billy Porter - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Thursday, January 16
Josh Gad - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, THE VIEW, TODAY
Friday, January 17
Ben Platt - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW
Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller and Andrew Burnap on The Inheritance - TODAY
