Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, the Cast of TINA, & More for the Week of January 13, 2020

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 13, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner musical, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 13

Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Bobby Cannavale - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Wednesday, January 15

Brian Cox - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Renee Zellweger - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Billy Porter - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Thursday, January 16

Josh Gad - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, THE VIEW, TODAY

Friday, January 17

Ben Platt - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller and Andrew Burnap on The Inheritance - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





