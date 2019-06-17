Broadway on TV: Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen, & More for Week of June 17, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 17, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 17

John Leguizamo - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Wednesday, June 19

Ian McKellen - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Keri Russell - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Thursday, June 20

Audra McDonald - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





