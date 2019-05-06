Broadway on TV: Alex Brightman, Santino Fontana & More for Week of May 6, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 6, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Santino Fontana, Alex Brightman and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, May 6

Laurie Metcalf - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Keri Russell - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Alex Brightman - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Wednesday, May 8

Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Kenneth Branagh - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden,

Friday, May 10

Santino Fontana - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Josh Groban - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles