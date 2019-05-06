Broadway on TV: Alex Brightman, Santino Fontana & More for Week of May 6, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 6, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Santino Fontana, Alex Brightman and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, May 6
Laurie Metcalf - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Keri Russell - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Alex Brightman - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Wednesday, May 8
Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Kenneth Branagh - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden,
Friday, May 10
Santino Fontana - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Josh Groban - TODAY
