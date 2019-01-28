Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Alan Cumming, Daniel Radcliffe & More for Week of JanuaryÂ 28, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 28, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Alan Cumming, Matthew Broderick and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, January 28
Alan Cumming - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Tuesday, January 29
Matthew Broderick - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Friday, February 1
Daniel Radcliffe - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
