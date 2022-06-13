Broadway on Demand to Stream the 2022 Drama Desk Awards

Broadway On Demand will stream the 2022 Drama Desk Awards free of charge, it was announced today. Viewers will be able to stream the Awards live by creating a FREE login (email/password). Once they do, they'll be redirected back to the viewing page. A login can be created here.



This year's Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi's (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 - 6:00pm. The full list of winners is available HERE!



Viewers can begin logging into Broadway On Demand at 2:45pm on June 14th.



It was previously announced that Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) will host the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards along with presenters Charles Busch, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Max von Essen, Santino Fontana, Jessica Hecht, Brittany Johnson, Leslie Kritzer, Derek McLane, Heidi Schreck, Talia Suskauer, and Sanaz Toossi.



There will also be performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival - Little Shop of Horrors, The cast of Harmony, and The Broadway Boys.



In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway between July 2, 2021 and May 1, 2022 for this year's Awards. Only live performances were eligible - if performances were also available for streaming, 21 or more unique live performances were required.



The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.



Limited tickets to the ceremony are available at: www.DramaDeskAwards.com and to purchase an ad in the virtual program, please email Dustin Fitzharris at dfitz.geo@yahoo.com.



About Broadway on Demand



Broadway On Demand is the industry-leading streaming platform housing performance & theatre education programming, and the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators, and professionals. Broadway On Demand has streamed over 2,500 events and live productions-from Broadway shows to concert series, performance venues to individual artists, and original content-in 114 countries to 300,000+ subscribers and was honored with an Emmy award® nomination in 2021. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, Showshare, approved middle school, high school, college, community, and professional theatre productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences. Broadway On Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV. For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway On Demand library, subscribe at www.BroadwayonDemand.com.



About The Drama Desk

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).



