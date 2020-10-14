Broadway for Biden's Next Town Hall Features Discussion on Biden's Policies for People with Disabilities
The event will feature Christine Bruno, Sofiya Cheyenne, Gardiner Comfort, Ryan Haddad and Alexandria Wailes.
Broadway for Biden's fifth Town Hall event, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will stream online this Saturday, October 17 at 2:00pm EST. Christine Bruno (Public Servant), Sofiya Cheyenne (Loudermilk), Gardiner Comfort (The Elephant in Every Room I Enter), Ryan Haddad (Hi, Are You Single?), and Alexandria Wailes (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf) will join a discussion about the Biden campaign's policies for People with Disabilities, moderated by Jay O. Sanders (Girl from The North Country). Candace Broeker Penn and Lynnette Taylor will serve as ASL interpreters for the event. The filmed panel discussion will stream for free at BPN.FM/B4B at 2:00pm EST and will remain online.
Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign's motto, "Build back better," in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a staff comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com.
