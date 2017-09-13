Broadway and West End to Dim Lights In Memory of Peter Hall this Friday

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award winning creator, producer and theatrical innovator Peter Hall, who passed away on Monday, September 11th at age 86. Venues on Broadway and across the West End will be dimming their lights in his honor on Friday, September 15th. The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed at exactly 7:45pm (EST) for one minute, and dimmed on the West End in London for one minute at 7:00pm (BST).

Moving seamlessly between the two leading theatrical communities in the world, Mr. Hall's work frequently reached audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. As a director, Peter Hall received nine Tony Award nominations for productions including: An Ideal Husband (1996), Four Baboons Adoring the Sun (1992), The Merchant of Venice (1989), Betrayal (1980), Bedroom Farce (1979), Old Times (1971), and The Rope Dancers (1957). He won in 1981 for Amadeus and in 1967 for The Homecoming. Mr. Hall's Broadway credits also include: Amadeus (1999 Revival), Orpheus Descending (1989), Wild Honey (1986), The Petition (1986), No Man's Land (1976), The Misanthrope (1975), As You Like It (1974), Saturday Sunday Monday (1974), Via Galactica (1972), and The Hollow Crown (1963).

"Peter Hall was an unrelenting advocate for the arts who worked tirelessly to bring new life to classic works and introduced new work that became classics. With every project, he pushed himself to explore, experiment and always seek the truth. He didn't just make theatre, he created an environment for it to thrive by founding and leading some of the most respected organizations in the industry," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues."

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre, said: "Sir Peter Hall's impact on the arts is immeasurable. As a visionary Artistic Director, and multiple Tony and Olivier Award winner, he changed the theatrical landscape forever. From the companies he founded, to the institutions he shaped and built, his legacy lives on in the many thousands of people he worked with and inspired. Throughout his life he was a tireless advocate for the power of theatre and the important role it should play in people's lives, his voice, passion and ideas will be missed by all."

Founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, Mr. Hall remained there until 1968. Later, he was named Director of the National Theatre and oversaw the move from the Old Vic to its current home on the South Bank. He also created the Peter Hall Company in 1988 and in 2003 became the founding director of the Rose Theatre Kingston. He also worked extensively in the opera world with productions at The Royal Opera, the Metropolitan Opera and Bayreuth. Additionally, he was Artistic Director of Glyndebourne Festival Opera from 1984 to 1990.

He is survived by his children, Christopher, Jennifer, Edward, Lucy, Rebecca, Emma, and nine grandchildren.

Mr. Hall's full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database.

Photo credit: Nobby Clark

