Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by TodayTix: February 21

TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:

1. Wicked

2. The Book of Mormon

3. Grand Horizons

4. The Inheritance

5. To Kill a Mockingbird

6. West Side Story

7. Mean Girls

8. Beetlejuice

9. Dear Evan Hansen

10. Jagged Little Pill

WHEN TO BUY:

Friday

(2/21)

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Saturday

(2/22)

The Book of Mormon

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Jagged Little Pill

Wicked

Sunday

(2/23)



The Inheritance

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

Monday

(2/24)

Tuesday

(2/25)

Grand Horizons

Dear Evan Hansen

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

Wednesday

(2/26)

Beetlejuice

West Side Story

Grand Horizons

Mean Girls

The Inheritance

Dear Evan Hansen

The Book of Mormon

Jagged Little Pill

Wicked

Thursday

(2/27)

Beetlejuice

Grand Horizons

Wicked

Mean Girls

The Inheritance

The Book of Mormon

To Kill a Mockingbird

Dear Evan Hansen

WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:

AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)

ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)

BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)

THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)

CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)

COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

COMPANY - Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)

FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street)

GRAND HORIZONS - The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street)

HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)

HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)

THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)

THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)

MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)

THE MINUTES - Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street)

MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)

SIX - Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)

WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street)

WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)

