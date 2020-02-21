Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by TodayTix: February 21
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows?
TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:
1. Wicked
2. The Book of Mormon
3. Grand Horizons
4. The Inheritance
5. To Kill a Mockingbird
6. West Side Story
7. Mean Girls
8. Beetlejuice
9. Dear Evan Hansen
10. Jagged Little Pill
WHEN TO BUY:
(Which days this week are best to buy)
Friday
(2/21)
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Saturday
(2/22)
The Book of Mormon
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Sunday
(2/23)
The Inheritance
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
Monday
(2/24)
Tuesday
(2/25)
Grand Horizons
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
Wednesday
(2/26)
Beetlejuice
West Side Story
Grand Horizons
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Thursday
(2/27)
Beetlejuice
Grand Horizons
Wicked
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
The Book of Mormon
To Kill a Mockingbird
Dear Evan Hansen
WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:
(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)
AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)
A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)
ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)
BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)
THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)
CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)
COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)
COMPANY - Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)
FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street)
GRAND HORIZONS - The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street)
HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)
HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)
THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)
THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)
MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)
THE MINUTES - Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street)
MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)
MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)
TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)
SIX - Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)
WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)
WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street)
WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)
