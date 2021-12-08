Broadway Vaccination Requirement Extended to Kids 5-11

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will now require vaccinations for children ages 5 -11 years old, effective December 14, 2021, in accordance with the new Key to NYC Guidelines.

Under the updated policy:

Children ages 5 - 11 may enter the theatre only when (1) accompanied by an adult who complies with the theatre's vaccination entry requirements, and (2) has proof of at least one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and crew safe. As of Sunday, December 5, we surpassed attendance with over two million theatregoers and completed over 2,000 performances. We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres with their family and friends during this holiday season. There's no time better than now to celebrate the return to theatre!"