Broadway Theatres Will Dim Marquees for Health Care Heroes
In support of and deep gratitude for the health care heroes, first responders, and essential workers who are on the front lines of the current COVID-19 crisis every day, Broadway theatres will take part in the Light It Blue initiative in New York City. Those theatres with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement on April 9, 2020 from 8 PM to 8:15 PM.
The #LightItBlue campaign, organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across NYC and the rest of the US.
The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the front line staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the US and reminds the public to stay at home and save lives.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Announces Closing
After 2,828 performances and 360 playing weeks across North America, the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON announced today that the Jumamosi Company (se... (read more)