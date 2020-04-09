Broadway Theatres Will Dim Marquees for Health Care Heroes

In support of and deep gratitude for the health care heroes, first responders, and essential workers who are on the front lines of the current COVID-19 crisis every day, Broadway theatres will take part in the Light It Blue initiative in New York City. Those theatres with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement on April 9, 2020 from 8 PM to 8:15 PM.

The #LightItBlue campaign, organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across NYC and the rest of the US.

The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the front line staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the US and reminds the public to stay at home and save lives.





