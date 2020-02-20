Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Tony Award Winning Producer Margo Lion

The Broadway community mourns the loss of multiple Tony Award® winning producer Margo Lion, who died on January 24, 2020 at age 75. To commemorate her life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the Jujamcyn Theatres (the Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, St. James, and Walter Kerr Theatres) where Ms. Lion often collaborated and worked; as well as the American Airlines, Bernard Jacobs, Helen Hayes, Neil Simon, New Amsterdam, Lincoln Center, Lyric Theatre, and Samuel J. Friedmans; in New York for one minute on Saturday, February 29 at exactly 7:45pm.

"Margo was a remarkable producer but an even more remarkable friend, both personally and professionally. Her success on Broadway speaks for itself, but perhaps less known was her passionate political activism which resulted in historic benefit events for both Presidents Clinton and Obama at the New Amsterdam Theatre. She was a big thinker with an even bigger heart. She will be missed," said Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of The Broadway League.

"Margo was a pioneer on Broadway and an inspiration to so many young women who dreamed of being producers. Her legacy can be witnessed with the many outstanding Tony Award nominated and winning women currently working in the industry today not only in New York but around the country. She was a great collaborator, an outstanding leader, and forged a path her own way," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "She moved Broadway to even greater prominence when she served as Co-Chair to President Barack Obama's Arts Policy Committee during the 2008 Presidential Election and was appointed in 2009 as Co-Chair of the President's Committee on the Humanities and the Arts. Among her many accomplishments during this time, was a very special evening at the White House with President Obama and his family in 2010. She helped to make it "cool" to go to a Broadway show and Broadway still benefits from that effort."

On Broadway Ms. Lion's credits include The Heiress (2012 revival); Catch Me If You Can (2011); Come Fly Away (2010); Radio Golf (2007); The Wedding Singer (2006); Caroline, or Change (2004); Hairspray (2002); The Crucible (2002 revival); Elaine Stritch At Liberty (2002); Triumph of Love (1997); Seven Guitars (1996); Angels in America: Perestroika (1993); Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (1993); Jelly's Last Jam (1992); The Secret Garden (1991); I Hate Hamlet (1991); and 3 Penny Opera (1989 revival). On the road, Ms. Lion produced Hairspray (2003).

Ms. Lion won Tony Awards for Hairspray (2003), Elaine Stritch At Liberty (2002), Angels in America: Perestroika (1994), and Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (1993). She received additional Tony Award nominations for: Catch Me If You Can (2011); Radio Golf (2007); The Wedding Singer (2006); Caroline, or Change (2004); The Crucible (2002); Seven Guitars (1996); and Jelly's Last Jam (1992).

A longtime member of the Broadway League, Ms. Lion served on the Board of Governors, Executive Committee, Biennial Planning Committee, Tony Administration Committee, and Business Development Committee.

Her full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database .





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You