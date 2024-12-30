Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2025 - Where to Watch THE FRONT ROOM, A DIFFERENT MAN, & More

2024 is taking a bow, and lights are up on 2025. As the new year begins, Broadway fans have several new titles to stream, along with some throwbacks as well.

January sees the streaming debut of The Front Room, a new horror comedy starring the iconic Brandy, alongside other stage alums. Also streaming is A Different Man, the Sebastian Stan-led theatre drama.

Hulu's fan-favorite series The Traitors also returns for a third season, once again hosted by Tony-winner Alan Cumming and sports fans can revisit 2023's 80 for Brady, featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Take a look below for the full list of movies, television, and music you should stream this January!

Theatre TV & Film

Footloose (January 1, Paramount+)

This 2011 remake of the 1984 musical, stars Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough, Andie MacDowell, and Dennis Quaid. Like the original, the story follows the young Ren McCormack (Wormald) who brings dancing to a small town, despite the regulations enforced by the town's minister. Songs include Holding Out for a Hero, Let's Hear It for the Boy, and the titular classic.

The Front Room (January 3, Max)

This horror flick follows newly pregnant Belinda (played by Brandy) as she navigates her mother-in-law moving into her home. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda is forced to take things into her own hands. In addition to Brandy, who played the title character in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the film also stars stage alums Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.

80 for Brady (January 4, Netflix)

Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, and Oscar® winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field*, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure. Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in the SUPER BOWL and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, discovering that it's never too late to live life to the fullest.

The Traitors Season 3 (January 9, Peacock)

The series is once again hosted by Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, with new contestants that include four Real Housewives and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen. Following the three-episode premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the finale and reunion set for March 6 on Peacock.

A Different Man (January 17, Max)

The film follows aspiring actor Edward (Sebastian Stan) as he undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost. Renate Reinsve stars as off-Broadway playwright Ingrid Vold.

Paradise (January 28, Hulu)

Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and an investigation unfolds. The cast is led by Public Theater album Sterling K. Brown and also stars Hairspray's James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson (Signature Theatre's Heartless)

Theatre Music

Oliver! 2024 London Cast Recording (January 10)

Recorded in front of live audiences at Chichester Festival Theatre earlier in the year, this will be the first time that Lionel Bart’s musical has been presented in Dolby Atmos immersive audio, beautifully capturing the sensational score in full surround-sound and including the iconic songs “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself”, “You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two”, “As Long As He Needs Me” and many more. Listen to a track below.

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording (January 10)

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording showcases the vibrant, immersive energy of the Los Angeles production. With music by Dan Studney and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, the cast includes Nicole Parker, Thomas Dekker, Anthony Norman, Darcy Rose Byrnes, J. Elaine Marcos, Bryan Daniel Porter, and more. Listen to three tracks below.

Ari Axelrod: A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway (January 17)

Featuring a 13-piece orchestra arranged and conducted by Mike Stapleton, with additional arrangements by Larry Yurman, A Place for Us tells an unforgettable story of a community’s survival built on courage and the yearning for “peace and quiet and open air… somewhere.” With the album, Axelrod creates a stunning tapestry of the Jewish American experience, from immigration and assimilation to activism, faith and family, revealing in exquisite detail how Jewish liturgy and culture were transformed into a popular music beloved by all.