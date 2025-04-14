Video: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, & More Star in Teaser Trailer for Ari Aster's EDDINGTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the world premiere at Cannes, A24 has dropped the teaser trailer for Eddington, the new film from writer/director Ari Aster. The movie features an all-star cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone. The movie hits theaters on July 18.

In the movie, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico. Taking place in May of 2020, the trailer captures the feeling of chaos and uncertainty that riddled the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Phoenix's character can be seen doomscrolling and watching a series of intense videos on Instagram.

Ari Aster is a writer and director known for his work in the horror genre. Following his feature debut with Hereditary in 2018, he released the acclaimed movie Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh. His most recent film, Beau Is Afraid, featured a slew of Broadway alums, including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Patti LuPone.

