July 4th Viewing Guide: Ben Platt, Kelli O'Hara, Fantasia, & More

Happy Fourth of July!

In honor of this year's celebration, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances by Fantasia, Darren Criss, Kelli O'Hara, and more.

Check out all the details below on which Broadway stars you'll be able to watch from home on the Fourth of July.

PBS' A Capital Fourth

Grammy Award-winning platinum-selling singer and award-winning actress Fantasia will be performing at PBS' A Capital Fourth, America’s longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition. She starred on Broadway as Celie Johnson in The Color Purple, a role she reprised in the 2023 film adaptation.

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss will be performing as well. In addition to his onscreen roles in Glee and American Crime Story, Criss recently played Seymour in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

⁠Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred, whose claim to fame was singing Never Enough in The Greatest Showman, will be also perform at the event.

A Capitol Fourth airs on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will be streaming on YouTube and HERE and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2024.

The 2024 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

This beloved Boston tradition will be headlined by Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara, who was recently seen on Broadway in Days of Wine and Roses.

It will take place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade on Thursday, July 4, 8–11 p.m. with Keith Lockhart conducting the Boston Pops. The 2024 Fireworks Spectacular will include the Pops playing patriotic favorites, closing with Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, followed by a fireworks display over the Charles River, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The performance will be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Radio and SiriusXM channel 119, as well as locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and online at Bloomberg.com.

CNN's The Fourth in America

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” will feature musical performances by numerous artists including Tony Award-winning Broadway performer Ben Platt, who recently completed his residency at the Palace Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

The musical lineup also includes Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers, Keith Urban, Ashanti, REO Speedwagon, Chris Young, Yellowcard, Boys Like Girls, and En Vogue. The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America”, a must-see musical experience featuring star-studded performances and live firework shows from across the country, will celebrate the 248th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET. The special will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, and CNN Max.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and The War And Treaty will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

Inspired by Macy’s Summer’s Greatest Hits, this year’s custom 25-minute musical score will celebrate the season with summertime classics. Produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents, including Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton. Each will reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits.

The star-studded event, featuring dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests, will air live Thursday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Photo Credits: Genevieve Rafter Keddy, Bruce Glikas, and Jennifer Broski