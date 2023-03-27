Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Star Don Correia Joins DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK

Check out Season 4 of this award-winning series, “Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk”, streaming on Broadway On Demand.

Mar. 27, 2023  
Broadway fans are in for a treat this week as legendary Broadway star and dancer Don Correia is set to appear on "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on the BroadwayOnDemand streaming network. The episode will be available for streaming starting this week.

Don Correia is a celebrated performer in the world of Broadway and dance, having appeared in some of the most beloved productions of the past few decades. His credits include roles in shows like the original "A Chorus Line," "Perfectly Frank" "Sophisticated Ladies "My One and Only," "Singin' in the Rain" and "Follies" among many others. He has also worked extensively in TV as a dancer and partnered with his wife, Sandy Duncan, in their national touring show together.

In his appearance on "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", Don will discuss his incredible career and share stories and insights from his time in the industry. Hosted by the beloved performer Doris Dear. 'Gurl Talk' is a must-see show for Broadway fans, featuring interviews with some of the biggest names in the business.

"I am thrilled to be hosting Don Correia on my show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and to have the opportunity to chat with such a wonderful entertainer about his experiences on Broadway," said Doris Dear. "It's always great to connect with these fabulous stars of Broadway, TV and film and hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories that make the world of theater so special."

Fans of Broadway and dance won't want to miss Don Correia's appearance on Doris Dear's Gurl Talk, available for streaming on the BroadwayOnDemand network starting this week. To learn more about the show and to sign up for a subscription, visit the BroadwayOnDemand website.

Doris has concocted a special cocktail just for his guest and I know you're going to love it. The Bar Cart is always a great place to hang out and hear the history of the cocktails they drink in the Rumpus Room! Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

