Broadway Rewind: We're Dreaming of a WHITE CHRISTMAS with the 2018 US Tour!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2018, for a recent US tour of the holiday classic White Christmas. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, this tour was directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner and starred Jeremy Benton, Kerry Conte, Sean Montgomery, Kelly Sheehan, and more!

Based on the classic film of the same name, the musical has a score full of Irving Berlin classics and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. The production tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a Vermont inn, and finding their perfect mates in the bargain.



Two World War II vets have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander General Waverly.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for tour!