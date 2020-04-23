Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from MAURITIUS, with Bobby Cannavale, Alison Pill & More!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2007, when Tereasa Rebeck's first Broadway show, Mauritius, opened at the Biltmore Theatre (now the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre). The play featured a all-star cast, including Alison Pill, F. Murray Abraham, Dylan Baker, Katie Finneran, and Bobby Cannavale in his Broadway debut! The play focuses on two half-sisters, Jackie and Mary, who inherit a stamp collection which might be worth a fortune.

Check out original scenes from the play below!





Related Articles