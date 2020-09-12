Broadway Rewind: BARE Returns with Taylor Trensch, Barrett Wilbert Weed & More!

Today we rewind to 2012!

In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012 for the off-Broadway revival of Bare. Featuring music by Damon Intrabartolo and book & lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the revival was directed by Stafford Arima, choreographed by Travis Wall and starred Jason Hite, Taylor Trensch, Elizabeth Judd, with Gerard Canonico, Jerold E. Solomon, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Missi Pyle.

When your true love is your deepest secret. When your heart is so full that your head clouds. When you've let your self-image be a group project. How much do you share-and with who? Bare is an exhilarating new rock musical that follows a group of teens trying to navigate the tightrope to adulthood over the minefield of high school. Along with their teachers, they will wrestle with issues of identity, sexuality, religion and love. Both deeply moving and heartwarmingly humorous, Bare is for anyone who's ever felt locked out trying to fit in.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

