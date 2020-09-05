Broadway Rewind: ALADDIN Creates a Whole New World on Broadway

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when Aladdin was getting ready for Broadway. Aladdin opened on March 20 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where it has played 2506 performances (as of March 15). Featuring music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice, and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, it was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. The original cast included Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed, James Monroe Iglehart, and Jonathan Freeman.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Below, watch as the company gets ready for the musical to arrive on Broadway!

Related Articles