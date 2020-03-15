Broadway Rewind: 9 TO 5 Gets Workin' on Broadway in 2009

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

After premiering in Los Angeles in 2008, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 opened on Broadway on April 30, 2009 at the Marquis Theatre. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the musical featured cast, including Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, Marc Kudisch, and Andy Karl.

The show played on Broadway for only 148 performances, but went on to launch a national tour in 2010, a UK tour in 2012, and a West End run in 2019.

"One of the most exciting things for me was getting to chat with and get to know one of my idols, Dolly Parton, who made her Broadway debut for writing a sensational score," says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It kicks off with the entire company singing the title song for the press. Then it was time to meet Dolly herself. 'I'm truly honored to be a part of this. When they asked me to write the music, I said I would try... I don't know that much about Broadway. This is a little out of my league, so I went home and prayed about it."

The opening night party was a frenzy of excitement for the company. Dolly summed up the best part of the experience for her which was, 'It gave me more freedom than writing for records. I found it freeing and I love to tell stories. It actually seems like a natural thing for me to do, and I might do some more of it.' Well, I sure hope Dolly does write more for the stage. '9 to 5" is currently enjoying a sensational run in the West End."

Watch below as Dolly and the cast get ready for Broadway in 2009!

