Broadway Records to Release Recording of MY HEART SAYS GO Starring Javier Muñoz and Jessie Mueller

The album is now available for presave.

May. 02, 2023  

Broadway Records has announced the studio cast recording of Jorge Rivera-Herrans' new musical My Heart Says Go, available on all digital platforms on May 5, 2023. The album is now available for pre-save atClick Here.

With music and lyrics by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, the album is directed and written by Matt Hawkins with Geoffrey Ko as musical director. My Heart Says Go follows the powerful story of a first-generation college student, Indigo. In hopes to become a singer-songwriter, he defies his father and drops out of medical school. Indigo is accompanied by his new friend Clara, who is also dealing with struggles at home.

Throughout the story, Indigo and his father find a new sense of respect and understanding for one another. Clara then experiences her own tragic loss which allows her to find the importance of family and human connection. This new pop musical is about listening to your heart, overcoming obstacles, and never giving up on those you love.

The new studio cast recording features a star-filled cast including Hamilton's Javier Muñoz and Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller. Rounding out the cast is Rubén J. Carbajal, Erica Ito, Aurelia Williams, Jared Goldsmith, John Cardoza, Mili Diaz, Cailen Fu and Eric Peters.

"The driving force behind this entire project has been accessibility. Let's make art more accessible for audiences AND more accessible for artists who want to make the art. If you want to produce this musical, you can," said director Matt Hawkins. The hope is to create accessibility by being able to produce new work from the ground up. High schools and community theaters will be able to license the musical.

The musical was initially workshopped and produced through the New Works Lab at Notre Dame and is currently funded by Notre Dame Research. The album was made possible by support from the University of Notre Dame and Apples and Oranges Studios. The studio cast recording is produced by Matt Hawkins, Jorge Rivera-Herrans, Geoffrey Ko and Christopher Sepulveda.

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Assassins, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award winning and Grammy nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com

GET SOCIAL WITH BROADWAY RECORDS: Facebook.com/BwayRecords @BwayRecords






