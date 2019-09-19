Broadway Podcast THE FABULOUS INVALID Launches Season 2 Today With Betty Buckley

On the one-year anniversary of their very first episode, the Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid launches Season Two today with Tony Award winner, two-time Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, and 2012 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee, Betty Buckley.

Listen to the episode below:

Additional upcoming guests for Season Two of The Fabulous Invalid include the Tony Award-winning triple threat Donna McKechnie, six-time Tony Award and five-time Drama Desk Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long, and more.

Officially launched on September 19, 2018, The Fabulous Invalid completed its first full season with a finale featuring an exclusive Broadway interview with former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, presidential candidate, and Broadway's biggest fan Hillary Rodham Clinton. Select episodes are recorded from the group's usual table at the famed theatre-district restaurant Orso.

Season Two will feature a series of package episodes with multiple voices, taking an in-depth look at the people and events that have shaped the theatre. First up in October will be a spotlight on the life and work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.



New episodes, and the complete Season One catalogue, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts

The Fabulous Invalid is a Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. Now in its second season, on a weekly basis the group takes a 360-degree view of the business of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and everyone in between. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater. The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: "the fabulous invalid."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You