Broadway On TV: Tina Fey, the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, & More for Week of May 14, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 14, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Tina Fey, Rachel Bloom, cast members from The Boys in the Band, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, May 14th:

Rachel Bloom - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen

Laurie Metcalf - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Tuesday, May 15th:

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer - THE TODAY SHOW

Jimmy Buffett - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen

Thursday, May 17th:

Tina Fey - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Alan Cumming - THE VIEW

