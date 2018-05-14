Broadway On TV: Tina Fey, the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, & More for Week of May 14, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 14, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Tina Fey, Rachel Bloom, cast members from The Boys in the Band, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, May 14th:
Rachel Bloom - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen
Laurie Metcalf - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Tuesday, May 15th:
Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer - THE TODAY SHOW
Jimmy Buffett - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen
Thursday, May 17th:
Tina Fey - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Alan Cumming - THE VIEW
Photo Credit: Walter McBride