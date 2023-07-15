Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Kander & Ebb

Earlier this week, it was announced that Cabaret will soon willkommen audiences back on Broadway. The revival is the second Broadway musical (1966) from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb- one of the greatest songwriting duos in the history of musical theatre.

Their other Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace (1965), Zorba (1968), 70, Girls, 70 (1971), The Act (1978), Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), And the World Goes 'Round (1991), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1992), Steel Pier (1997), Curtains (2006), The Scottsboro Boys (2010), The Visit (2015), and New York, New York (2023). Their work in the theater has been recognized by three Tony Awards (Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.) The film adaptations of Chicago and Cabaret are two of the most successful musicals on film of all time. Chicago: 6 Academy Awards including "Best Picture" Cabaret: 8 Academy Awards including "Best Original Song Score."

Below, we are celebrating the news with a playlist of the Best of Kander and Ebb.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Kander & Ebb song stands out to you.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner