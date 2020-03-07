Broadway Jukebox: Bob Dylan Sings the Songs of Broadway's Newest Arrival- GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The music of Bob Dylan is back! On Thursday night, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate opening night of Girl from the North Country- a soaring masterwork from playwright Conor McPherson about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The new musical features 25 songs from the incredible catalogue of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Perhaps only true Dylan aficionados will recognize the songs included in the show, as hits like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "The Times They Are a Changin'" are absent from the songlist. Below, get to know the music of Girl from the North Country, first with tracks featured on the Original London Cast Recording, then with the original recordings from Bob Dylan himself!





