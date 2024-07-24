NYC Musicians' Union (AFM Local 802) Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

In announcing the union’s endorsement, Local 802 President Sara Cutler issued the following statement: “As a union dedicated to the principles of justice, equality and workers’ rights, Local 802 enthusiastically endorses Kamala Harris for president. Her lifelong legacy of standing up for working families, fighting for fair wages, and championing inclusivity makes Kamala Harris the clear choice. Musicians and all workers deserve a president they can count on to protect their rights and especially speak up for their values. Kamala Harris is a leader we can be proud of, and we are thrilled to support her campaign for president.”

Local 802’s endorsement of Kamala Harris follows recent endorsements by the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Musicians (Local 802’s international union), the IATSE General Executive Board, and many other unions.