Photos: Tony-Winner Nikki M. James Visits NYC's Broadway Artists Alliance

Last week, the students of Broadway Artists Alliance welcomed a special guest: Tony-winner and Broadway icon, Nikki M. James.

Renowned for her Tony-winning performance as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, James’ portrayal of real-life investigative journalist, educator, and civil rights leader Ida B. Wells in the Broadway hit Suffs earned her another Tony nomination this season!

Check out photos from her visit!

From James’ transcendent performance as Eponine in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables to her guest-starring role on Law & Order, she leads a phenomenal, multifaceted career–James even Assistant Directed the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island. The students of BAA were thrilled to sit down with her for a Q&A!

“There wasn’t a program like this when I was your age!” the Broadway star mused upon stepping inside. James applauded the students, both for their dedication to their performance training and for the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere she observed: “Something else you’re learning at BAA, which is so important, is how to be a great cast mate and collaborator.” Students were on the edge of their seats as James recounted her journey from singing Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All” at her kindergarten graduation to winning a Tony®, and beyond. Kindness, James emphasized, is critical for success in this industry. “There’s too much amazing talent for people to continue to work with people who stink!” she laughed.

Moving into the Q&A, James’ eyes lit up when asked how she knew Suffs was the project for her. “When we held that first note [of ‘How Long’], all of us in unison, I realized that was the first time in my career that I had shared a stage with only women, not singing about dudes!” she exclaimed. “There’s so much more to know about the incredible women who shaped our nation. And the music of Suffs, written by women, for women… hearing those tight harmonies that dive in and around each other… it was so exciting. I thought, ‘I will do this forever.’”

James also shared profound advice on how to craft a long-lasting career, and how to protect one’s mental and physical health while performing eight shows a week. When asked how she keeps each performance feeling fresh, James answered, “I never attempt to repeat yesterday’s show. I let that go and allow whatever’s happening today to be happening today, and then it’s not boring. What is boring is changing costumes,” James added, to huge laughs. “That’s the part that’s repetitive!”

James wrapped up the Q&A by citing her best advice for young performers, including finding a supportive community—“like BAA!”—and staying open-minded. “Know who you are,” James concluded, “but also know that’s going to change, and that's okay.” Students raved about how inspired they felt at the end of the session!

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony® Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on-camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 8-10, the Adult Professional Program, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

For more information or to register for Programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org.

Photo Credit: Laura McBride



Nikki M. James and Broadway Alliance students



Nikki M. James and Broadway Alliance students



Nikki M. James and Broadway Alliance students