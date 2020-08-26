Broadway Jukebox: 2020 Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Nominees for Best Song of the Decade!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Cast your vote today through August 31st!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Voting is now open through August 31. Cast your vote today!

Below are our fan-picked nominees for Best Musical Theatre Song of the Decade! Give the playlist a listen!

