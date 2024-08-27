Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/25/24 - THE OUTSIDERS, CABARET & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/25/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. A summer edition of Kids' Night on Broadway took place this week, with 19 participating shows.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: JOB (4.9%), SUFFS (4.1%), SIX (3.1%), CHICAGO (2.6%), WICKED (2.4%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (1.5%), THE NOTEBOOK (0.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.3%), STEREOPHONIC (0.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4%), ALADDIN (-3.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-3.5%), HAMILTON (-3.3%), THE LION KING (-3.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.1%), & JULIET (-2.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.1%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-0.9%), HADESTOWN (-0.8%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-0.1%),

This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 211,342 tickets sold and a total gross of $25,343,599. The average ticket price was $119.92.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.23%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.91% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.92 is down $-4.90 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $1,978,104

THE LION KING: $1,904,177

HAMILTON: $1,640,394

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,459,506

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,428,279





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOB ($265,924), THE NOTEBOOK ($530,382), SUFFS ($728,611), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($749,930), HADESTOWN ($761,772)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: $146,609

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $49,691

OH, MARY!: $25,578

CHICAGO: $24,119

SIX: $23,147





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-203,453), ALADDIN ($-176,876), HAMILTON ($-137,896), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-106,687), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-80,932)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $174.08

HAMILTON: $171.61

THE OUTSIDERS: $170.34

OH, MARY!: $151.17

THE LION KING: $150.93





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JOB ($71.70), THE NOTEBOOK ($86.51), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($89.33), ALADDIN ($92.21), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($95.43)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.4%

OH, MARY!: 100%

STEREOPHONIC: 100%

HADESTOWN: 99.4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: 99.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

THE NOTEBOOK (75.4%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (75.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (76.3%), JOB (79.8%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (81.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED: 821

SUFFS: 319

SIX: 256

JOB: 228

CHICAGO: 221





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-490), THE LION KING (-450), THE GREAT GATSBY (-414), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-397), HAMILTON (-343)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..