Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/25/24 - THE OUTSIDERS, CABARET & More Top the List

Of note this week:
WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. A summer edition of Kids' Night on Broadway took place this week, with 19 participating shows.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: JOB (4.9%), SUFFS (4.1%), SIX (3.1%), CHICAGO (2.6%), WICKED (2.4%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (1.5%), THE NOTEBOOK (0.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.3%), STEREOPHONIC (0.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4%), ALADDIN (-3.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-3.5%), HAMILTON (-3.3%), THE LION KING (-3.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.1%), & JULIET (-2.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.1%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-0.9%), HADESTOWN (-0.8%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-0.1%),
This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 211,342 tickets sold and a total gross of $25,343,599. The average ticket price was $119.92.
This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.23%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.91% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.92 is down $-4.90 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $1,978,104
THE LION KING: $1,904,177
HAMILTON: $1,640,394
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,459,506
THE OUTSIDERS: $1,428,279
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
JOB ($265,924), THE NOTEBOOK ($530,382), SUFFS ($728,611), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($749,930), HADESTOWN ($761,772)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: $146,609
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: $49,691
OH, MARY!: $25,578
CHICAGO: $24,119
SIX: $23,147
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-203,453), ALADDIN ($-176,876), HAMILTON ($-137,896), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-106,687), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-80,932)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $174.08
HAMILTON: $171.61
THE OUTSIDERS: $170.34
OH, MARY!: $151.17
THE LION KING: $150.93
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
JOB ($71.70), THE NOTEBOOK ($86.51), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($89.33), ALADDIN ($92.21), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($95.43)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE OUTSIDERS: 102.4%
OH, MARY!: 100%
STEREOPHONIC: 100%
HADESTOWN: 99.4%
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: 99.1%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
THE NOTEBOOK (75.4%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (75.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (76.3%), JOB (79.8%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (81.4%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED: 821
SUFFS: 319
SIX: 256
JOB: 228
CHICAGO: 221
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
ALADDIN (-490), THE LION KING (-450), THE GREAT GATSBY (-414), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-397), HAMILTON (-343)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
