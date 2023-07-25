Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/23/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: HERE LIES LOVE opened at the Broadway on 7/20. CAMELOT, LIFE OF PI, and PETER PAN GOES WRONG closed on 7/23. THE COTTAGE is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 7/24. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. PARADE has set the Jacobs Theatre 8-performance house record.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CAMELOT (13.5%), GREY HOUSE (11.5%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (11.2%), LIFE OF PI (7.1%), HADESTOWN (3.2%), THE LION KING (3.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.8%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2.1%), PARADE (2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (1.8%), JUST FOR US (1.8%), WICKED (1.7%), HERE LIES LOVE (1.6%), THE COTTAGE (1.3%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.9%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (0.8%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.6%), SHUCKED (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FUNNY GIRL (-4.3%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-4.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-3.5%), CHICAGO (-2.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1.3%), SIX (-0.8%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-0.7%), & JULIET (-0.1%), ALADDIN (-0.1%),

This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 257,204 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,520,593. The average ticket price was $122.55.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.26%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.01% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.55 is up $0.90 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,469,996

WICKED: $1,916,041

HAMILTON: $1,892,562

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,830,235

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,622,828





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE COTTAGE ($292,887), GREY HOUSE ($412,082), JUST FOR US ($435,394), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($550,082), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME ($550,938)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CAMELOT: $189,142

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: $176,382

WICKED: $113,445

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: $102,412

LIFE OF PI: $75,517





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-168,961), FUNNY GIRL ($-159,158), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME ($-76,988), PARADE ($-48,836), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-35,652)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LION KING: $187.09

HAMILTON: $176.18

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $173.15

FUNNY GIRL: $168.24

PARADE: $155.56





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GREY HOUSE ($71.60), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($74.79), THE COTTAGE ($76.37), JUST FOR US ($80.05), LIFE OF PI ($80.71)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

PARADE: 102.1%

HAMILTON: 101.4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%

HADESTOWN: 100.4%

HERE LIES LOVE: 99.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (51.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (58.7%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (69.1%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (75.5%), CHICAGO (76.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 1371

CAMELOT: 1128

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: 935

GREY HOUSE: 830

WICKED: 723





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1156), PARADE (-858), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-557), FUNNY GIRL (-411), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-327)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..