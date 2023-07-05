Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/2/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: - JUST FOR US opened at the Hudson on 6/26. FAT HAM, LEOPOLDSTADT, PRIMA FACIE, and THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW closed on 7/2. HERE LIES LOVE is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 7/20. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL began previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. There were two capacities for JUST FOR US at the Hudson this week. One performance (opening night) had 975 seats and 6 performances had 849 seats, for a total capacity of 6,069. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 867 was used.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LIFE OF PI (6.9%), THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW (6.7%), GREY HOUSE (6.3%), JUST FOR US (4.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (4.5%), CHICAGO (3.3%), FAT HAM (2.2%), ALADDIN (1.3%), SHUCKED (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.7%), PARADE (0.7%), WICKED (0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.4%), HAMILTON (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-31.9%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-8.9%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-6.9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-5.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-5.3%), CAMELOT (-4.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (-2.6%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-2.2%), FUNNY GIRL (-2%), HERE LIES LOVE (-1.1%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-0.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.8%), SIX (-0.3%), & JULIET (-0.2%), HADESTOWN (-0.2%),

This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 272,766 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,509,406. The average ticket price was $122.85.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.46% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.85 is down $-3.00 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,485,786

HAMILTON: $1,892,442

WICKED: $1,880,218

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,794,085

ALADDIN: $1,607,738





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JUST FOR US ($329,599), GREY HOUSE ($354,996), FAT HAM ($457,459), LIFE OF PI ($457,905), CAMELOT ($502,139)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

LEOPOLDSTADT: $164,775

JUST FOR US: $160,392

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW: $95,953

PRIMA FACIE: $71,683

THE LION KING: $63,872





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CAMELOT ($-233,344), & JULIET ($-220,232), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-176,974), PARADE ($-156,954), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL ($-153,837)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

PRIMA FACIE: $195.11

THE LION KING: $186.70

HAMILTON: $176.32

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.75

FUNNY GIRL: $162.56





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST FOR US ($58.44), LIFE OF PI ($73.49), GREY HOUSE ($75.12), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($75.89), CAMELOT ($80.37)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%

FAT HAM: 99.9%

LEOPOLDSTADT: 99.8%

PRIMA FACIE: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (59.6%), GREY HOUSE (65.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (66.6%), CAMELOT (74.6%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (75.8%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

JUST FOR US: 2637

HERE LIES LOVE: 797

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW: 579

LIFE OF PI: 543

GREY HOUSE: 461





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-4093), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-1026), PARADE (-947), WICKED (-843), MJ THE MUSICAL (-583)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.