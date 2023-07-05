Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

View the latest Broadway Grosses
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/2/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: - JUST FOR US opened at the Hudson on 6/26. FAT HAM, LEOPOLDSTADT, PRIMA FACIE, and THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW closed on 7/2. HERE LIES LOVE is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 7/20. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL began previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. There were two capacities for JUST FOR US at the Hudson this week. One performance (opening night) had 975 seats and 6 performances had 849 seats, for a total capacity of 6,069. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 867 was used.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LIFE OF PI (6.9%), THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW (6.7%), GREY HOUSE (6.3%), JUST FOR US (4.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (4.5%), CHICAGO (3.3%), FAT HAM (2.2%), ALADDIN (1.3%), SHUCKED (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.7%), PARADE (0.7%), WICKED (0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.4%), HAMILTON (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-31.9%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-8.9%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-6.9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-5.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-5.3%), CAMELOT (-4.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (-2.6%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-2.2%), FUNNY GIRL (-2%), HERE LIES LOVE (-1.1%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-0.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.8%), SIX (-0.3%), & JULIET (-0.2%), HADESTOWN (-0.2%),
This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 272,766 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,509,406. The average ticket price was $122.85.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.46% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.85 is down $-3.00 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE LION KING: $2,485,786
HAMILTON: $1,892,442
WICKED: $1,880,218
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,794,085
ALADDIN: $1,607,738
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
JUST FOR US ($329,599), GREY HOUSE ($354,996), FAT HAM ($457,459), LIFE OF PI ($457,905), CAMELOT ($502,139)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
LEOPOLDSTADT: $164,775
JUST FOR US: $160,392
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW: $95,953
PRIMA FACIE: $71,683
THE LION KING: $63,872
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
CAMELOT ($-233,344), & JULIET ($-220,232), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-176,974), PARADE ($-156,954), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL ($-153,837)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
PRIMA FACIE: $195.11
THE LION KING: $186.70
HAMILTON: $176.32
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.75
FUNNY GIRL: $162.56
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
JUST FOR US ($58.44), LIFE OF PI ($73.49), GREY HOUSE ($75.12), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($75.89), CAMELOT ($80.37)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
HAMILTON: 101.3%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%
FAT HAM: 99.9%
LEOPOLDSTADT: 99.8%
PRIMA FACIE: 99.8%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (59.6%), GREY HOUSE (65.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (66.6%), CAMELOT (74.6%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (75.8%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
JUST FOR US: 2637
HERE LIES LOVE: 797
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW: 579
LIFE OF PI: 543
GREY HOUSE: 461
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-4093), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-1026), PARADE (-947), WICKED (-843), MJ THE MUSICAL (-583)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
