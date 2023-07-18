Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23

Jul. 18, 2023

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/16/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: 

HERE LIES LOVE is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 7/20. THE COTTAGE is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 7/24. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. There were two capacities for JUST FOR US at the Hudson this week. Three performances had 975 seats and four performances had 849 seats, for a total capacity of 6,321. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 903 was used.  PARADE and THE LION KING had a 9-performance week.  GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR celebrated its highest grossing week on Broadway. 
 

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
 

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CAMELOT (13.4%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (13%), GREY HOUSE (7.4%), THE COTTAGE (7.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (6.8%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (6.7%), SIX (6.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (5%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (4.7%), CHICAGO (4.2%), PARADE (4.1%), HERE LIES LOVE (2.8%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2.4%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1%), JUST FOR US (0.9%), HADESTOWN (0.5%), ALADDIN (0.4%), & JULIET (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), THE LION KING (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-9.5%), WICKED (-3.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.4%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-1.9%), SHUCKED (-1.6%), FUNNY GIRL (-1.5%), LIFE OF PI (-1.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.6%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 254,004 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,899,311. The average ticket price was $121.65.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.81%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 7.07% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $121.65 is up $2.57 compared to last week.


Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE LION KING: $2,638,957
HAMILTON: $1,846,627
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,805,510
WICKED: $1,802,596
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,596,489


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE COTTAGE ($271,172), GREY HOUSE ($342,492), JUST FOR US ($425,090), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($447,670), LIFE OF PI ($509,526)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
PARADE: $297,210
HERE LIES LOVE: $270,067
FUNNY GIRL: $252,886
THE LION KING: $206,728
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: $177,363


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-165,194), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($-63,932), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-33,882), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($-22,693), HAMILTON ($-9,102)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE LION KING: $183.80
FUNNY GIRL: $179.15
HAMILTON: $172.29
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $170.96
MJ THE MUSICAL: $148.06


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GREY HOUSE ($69.54), THE COTTAGE ($71.68), JUST FOR US ($74.95), LIFE OF PI ($76.08), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($76.38)


Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
HAMILTON: 101.2%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.7%
PARADE: 100.1%
& JULIET: 98.8%
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 98.1%


Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (56.2%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (62.2%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (64.3%), GREY HOUSE (68.1%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (68.3%)


Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
THE COTTAGE: 2288
THE LION KING: 1609
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 1373
PARADE: 1352
HERE LIES LOVE: 1222


Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1035), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-795), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-319), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-260), SHUCKED (-150)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Recommended For You