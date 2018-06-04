Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/3/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/3/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (3.0%), FROZEN (0.6%), WICKED (0.5%), HAMILTON (0.2%), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (0.2%), THE LION KING (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-9.1%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-8.9%), KINKY BOOTS (-8.2%), THE ICEMAN COMETH (-7.8%), BEAUTIFUL (-7.8%), CAROUSEL (-6.6%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-6.1%), HELLO, DOLLY! (-6.0%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (-4.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-4.1%), SAINT JOAN (-3.7%), SUMMER (-2.9%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-2.7%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2.1%), TRAVESTIES (-1.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1.3%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-1.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.9%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-0.7%), ALADDIN (-0.5%), ANASTASIA (-0.4%),

