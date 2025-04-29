Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/27/25 - Total Gross of $46,949,262

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/27/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: FLOYD COLLINS opened at the Beaumont on 4/21. The production received positive to mixed reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW opened at the Marquis on 4/22. The production received generally lukewarm reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL opened at the Haimes on 4/24. The production received positive to mixed reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

JUST IN TIME opened at Circle in the Square on 4/26. The production received mostly positive reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

DEAD OUTLAW opened at the Longacre on 4/27. The production received overwhelmingly positive reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL opened at the Jones on 4/27. The production received generally positive reviews. See what the critics said HERE!

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD cancelled one performance (Thurs. 4/24).

SUNSET BLVD. cancelled one performance (Weds. 4/23 mat.). THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY had a planned seven-performance week. JUST IN TIME had five heavily comped press performances. The Opening Night Celebration on April 23 was fully comped.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (12.4%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (8.8%), JUST IN TIME (2.8%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (0.8%), ALADDIN (0.3%), OTHELLO (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-16.7%), CHICAGO (-14.8%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-10.4%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (-9.2%), REDWOOD (-7.8%), DEAD OUTLAW (-7.7%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-6.9%), PURPOSE (-6.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-5.9%), SMASH (-5.5%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-5.4%), GYPSY (-5.3%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-4.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.3%), FLOYD COLLINS (-4%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-3.6%), MJ (-3.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-3.3%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-3%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-2.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.3%), SUNSET BLVD. (-2%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2%), HADESTOWN (-1.4%), HAMILTON (-1.2%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.8%), THE LION KING (-0.6%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-0.5%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.4%), OH, MARY! (-0.1%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 345,165 tickets sold and a total gross of $46,949,262. The average ticket price was $136.02.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.40%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -7.72% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $136.02 is down $-6.36 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,940,942

OTHELLO: $3,122,045

WICKED: $2,577,767

THE LION KING: $2,320,605

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,306,952





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($367,966), DEAD OUTLAW ($442,735), PURPOSE ($450,630), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($488,274), FLOYD COLLINS ($512,409)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SUNSET BLVD.: $382,294

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $180,141

GYPSY: $74,612

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: $59,281

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $58,851





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-755,510), THE LION KING ($-619,892), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-600,770), ALADDIN ($-518,508), MJ ($-219,798)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $374.17

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $314.60

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $222.34

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $188.14

HAMILTON: $187.08





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($50.80), DEAD OUTLAW ($57.96), FLOYD COLLINS ($74.03), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($79.44), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($85.63)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 106.2%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.9%

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.8%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.7%

HAMILTON: 100.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

GYPSY (72%), REDWOOD (75.3%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (76.1%), CHICAGO (77.5%), FLOYD COLLINS (81.9%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEAD OUTLAW: 1428

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL: 1050

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 994

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 992

JUST IN TIME: 842





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3501), WICKED (-1926), THE LION KING (-1756), ALADDIN (-1668), CHICAGO (-1281)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

Deals from John Proctor Is the Villain Booth Theatre (Broadway) At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past. Get Tickets from $71.00